Howie Roseman calls Malcom Jenkins an incredible player, won’t discuss contract

Eagles safety Malcolm Jenkins was adamant this week that he won’t play out the 2020 season under the terms of his current contract and that didn’t come as a great surprise given his absence from the voluntary portion of the team’s offseason program last year.

On Wednesday, Eagles executive vice president of football operations Howie Roseman held a press conference and was asked about Jenkins’ status with the team. Roseman called Jenkins an incredible player and person when asked about the safety’s comments, but said he wouldn’t discuss contract matters in that setting.

Unrelated to the Jenkins question, Roseman said later in the press conference that he thought his biggest weakness was that he can be too emotionally attached to players but others in the organization air opinions that can counteract that tendency.

Jenkins is due to make a base salary of $7.6 million in 2020, which is the final year of his current contract.