In text to Baylor players, Rhule says he wanted to take his “Process” to the NFL

New Panthers head coach Matt Rhule told the Baylor players he’s leaving that it’s time for him to test his coaching at the next level.

Rhule sent Baylor players a text saying that he wants to see if the same “Process” (a word Rhule enjoys employing) that he used in rebuilding the Baylor program can work in the NFL as well.

“I’m sorry you guys are hearing about this from the media,” Rhule said in the text, via Darby Brown of KWTX. “I love you and this team. I have a unique chance to go try to win a Super Bowl and take the Process to the NFL. I hope you understand. I’ll be here in town so please come see me at any time.”

Rhule’s process has worked twice at the college level: He took over a bad Temple team, went 2-10 in his first year and got to 10-4 by his third year, and then took over a scandal-plagued Baylor team, went 1-11 his first year and got to 11-3 by his third year. Now he’ll see just how well his methods work at the professional level.