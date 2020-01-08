Jim Schwartz interviewing with Browns Wednesday

Getty Images

The Browns are the only team without a head coach in place and they will continue their search on Wednesday.

The team announced that Eagles defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz is interviewing with the team. It’s the first head coaching interview for Schwartz this cycle.

Schwartz has been in Philly since 2016 and won a Super Bowl ring with the team a couple of years ago. He was 29-51 over five seasons as the Lions head coach.

Schwartz is the sixth person to interview with the Browns. Vikings offensive coordinator Kevin Stefanski and Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels are expected to interview over the next two days.

Former Green Bay Packers head coach Mike McCarthy and Ravens offensive coordinator Greg Roman interviewed Thursday, Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy interviewed Friday, 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh interviewed Saturday and Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll interviewed Monday. McCarthy has since been hired as the Cowboys head coach.