January 8, 2020
The Browns are the only team without a head coach in place and they will continue their search on Wednesday.

The team announced that Eagles defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz is interviewing with the team. It’s the first head coaching interview for Schwartz this cycle.

Schwartz has been in Philly since 2016 and won a Super Bowl ring with the team a couple of years ago.  He was 29-51 over five seasons as the Lions head coach.

Schwartz is the sixth person to interview with the Browns. Vikings offensive coordinator Kevin Stefanski and Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels are expected to interview over the next two days.

Former Green Bay Packers head coach Mike McCarthy and Ravens offensive coordinator Greg Roman interviewed Thursday, Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy interviewed Friday, 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh interviewed Saturday and Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll interviewed Monday. McCarthy has since been hired as the Cowboys head coach.

9 responses to “Jim Schwartz interviewing with Browns Wednesday

  2. Long time a lions fan here. If nothing else, Schwartz will be good at getting the most out of that d-line.

  3. Wasn’t Jim Schwartz on that Cleveland 95 coaching staff with BB and Nick Saban?

    After a quick check…
    Yes he was a personnel scout from 93-95 for BB. I know those Browns are the Ravens but it’s the same city.

  5. The Browns need someone to come in and right the ship. They need a non-nonsense coach that will stop the shenanigans and focus them. They need the owner to tell the players – it’s the coaches way, don’t come to me or go to the media because there will be repercussions. They don’t need a players coach, they need someone with vision and goals in mind right at the beginning of their tenure.

  8. Schwartz is awful. Go with Greg Roman. He resurrected Alex Smith’s career in San Francisco, could work wonders with Baker. Runs the ball like a maniac, Hunt, Chubb. Weakens Baltimore. Knows the importance of a good defense, utilizing the run game to keep the defense off the field and fresh, field position, and offensive efficiency. He’s had his blade sharpened by being a part of two excellent teams in Baltimore and San Francisco. I think it’s a no-brainer. Roman’s Niners rocked Schwartz’s Lions every time they played.

  9. There’s no possible hire that says “we should have hired Gregg Williams” more than hiring Schwartz would.

