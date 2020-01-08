Kellen Moore is expected to remain in Dallas

Getty Images

Mike McCarthy’s first coaching staff with the Cowboys is taking shape and it appears it will include Kellen Moore.

Moore served as the Cowboys’ offensive coordinator in 2019 and word on Tuesday was that McCarthy wants him to remain in the same role for the 2020 season. Moore was also being wooed by the University of Washington, but it seems the Cowboys have won out.

According to multiple reports, Moore is expected to remain on hand in Dallas as they transition from Jason Garrett to McCarthy. The Cowboys led the league in yards and finished sixth in points scored during the 2019 season.

Brining Moore back would leave the Cowboys with all three coordinator spots filled. Mike Nolan is coming on as the defensive coordinator and John Fassel is set to serve as the special teams coordinator. Former 49ers head coach Jim Tomsula is expected to be the team’s defensive line coach.