Kenny Clark doesn’t practice for Packers

The Packers handed in their first injury report of the postseason on Wednesday and it showed that four players did not take part in practice.

Cornerback Tramon Williams and tight end Jimmy Graham are both listed as having rest days, which suggests they should be fine for Sunday’s game against the Seahawks. Defensive tackle Kenny Clark‘s outlook may be less clear.

A back injury is given as the reason why Clark didn’t take part in Wednesday’s workout. Clark was on the injury report in Week 17, but played against the Lions after three limited practices.

Clark started every game for Green Bay this season and ended the year with 62 tackles, six sacks and a forced fumble.

Running back Dexter Williams was the fourth player out of practice. He’s dealing with an illness.