Mark Ingram out of practice again Wednesday

Getty Images

Running back Mark Ingram is running out of chances to practice with the Ravens this week.

Ingram sat out Wednesday’s session because of the calf injury that he suffered in Week 16 of the regular season. Ingram also didn’t practice on Tuesday and the team will wrap up its practice week on Thursday.

Head coach John Harbaugh didn’t answer questions about Ingram’s status on Tuesday and said “you’ll know on Saturday” if Ingram is well enough to play. A report on Tuesday indicated that tightness led the running back to back off on plans to practice.

Ingram may not need to get in a full practice before Saturday’s game against the Titans, but any on-field activity on Thursday would be a good sign for his availability.