Marvin Lewis: Can’t tell owners who to hire

Posted by Darin Gantt on January 8, 2020, 10:52 AM EST
Marvin Lewis understands there’s a problem.

But beyond increasing the opportunities for younger coaches in coordinator positions, he’s not sure what more can be done to increase the number of minority coaches in the NFL.

“You keep beating your head up against the wall, but I would say — and again, this is somebody’s business, this is somebody’s franchise, and nobody’s going to tell them who to hire,” Lewis said during an interview on ESPN Radio. “But if we can just somehow open the process a bit more and provide more opportunity [then more coaches could get hired].”

Lewis coached the Bengals for 16 years, and was the coach of the year in 2009.

His interview with the Cowboys before they hired Mike McCarthy allowed Jerry Jones to satisfy the Rooney Rule, and it was his only interview so far this offseason.

He said he still thinks going through the process is good for minority candidates, though many interviews appear to be an exercise in box-checking.

When Washington hired former Panthers coach Ron Rivera, it kept the number of minority coaches in the league at four, with just one vacancy remaining (Cleveland).

9 responses to “Marvin Lewis: Can’t tell owners who to hire

  4. Considering how long he was employed and how many chances he was given after poor seasons, I hope he won’t complain too loudly.

    Wheels are turning; more black coaches are getting chances and some are getting sustained chances. Lewis 16 years, Tomlin 12 years, Lynn getting a 3rd year despite mediocre results, Flores being given time to build. Caldwell was probably fired too soon but still got 4 years, despite diminishing returns. More will come. 5 white coaches lost their jobs this year, that will likely happen next year too.

    I think the bigger question at the moment is where are the black college coaches? So many of the young hires in recent years have come straight from or recently from college. Are there fewer black college coaches, or are they there and not being looked at? (I don’t follow college ball.)

  5. Lewis os the proof that there isnt any racial bias in coaching hiring. He was a so so coach that never won a playoff game (Jason Garret is much more criticized And have multiple playoff wins) And had a headcoaching job for more than a decade.

  6. Wanna get to the playoffs and ousted immediately? Hire Marvin Lewis. That’s what his track record is and likely more of a reason he is not getting looks than the fact he is a minority. Diversity for the sake of diversity is asinine. The league is evolving and he is an old school coach that has proven time and time again he can’t get it done. I’d rather roll the dice with an unknown than hire a retread.

  7. steelerguy says:
    January 8, 2020 at 11:00 am
    Marvin might do much better if he can separate from Hue Jackson. No owner wants that much losing history in the building.
    ______________________________________________________________________

    Marvin Lewis’ success was pretty much based on the fact that he had good coordinators at times. Jay Gruden called a good offense, was a bad HC. Mike Zimmer called a great defense, was a good HC. Hue Jackson called a really good offense and was an all-time terrible HC. His ability to be a quality Offensive Coordinator has nothing to do with what happened in Cleveland and Marvin is smart to keep him around if Marvin ever gets another HC job.

