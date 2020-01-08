Matt Rhule avoids Cam Newton question

AP

The first question Matt Rhule was asked during his first press conference with the Panthers, as you might imagine, was about quarterback Cam Newton.

And he didn’t answer it at all.

Rhule said he had a brief conversation with Newton yesterday, and had “the utmost respect for him and what he’s done.”

But he quickly pivoted to say that he hasn’t had any in-depth conversations with General Manager Marty Hurney about any player, and that he wanted to wait until he had more background.

Newton’s coming off foot surgery to correct a problem that cost him all but two games, and is entering the final year of his contract. That has created some natural speculation about his future, but Rhule isn’t ready to talk about that.

Otherwise, the event has the feeling of a pep rally.

Panthers owner David Tepper said they initially planned for their coaching search to go on longer (they had previously interviewed Mike McCarthy and Eric Bieniemy), but were convinced when they met Rhule Monday in Waco, Tex., that “we knew we had something special.”

They actually pulled in the driveway moments after he got back from a family vacation in Mexico, helped him in with the luggage, and only needed a few hours to shift into what Tepper described as “recruiting mode.”

Rhule quickly shifted into that mode when he started talking, whipping up the crowd in the team’s practice bubble which included a number of fans.