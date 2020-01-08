Mike McCarthy: Dez made a great play, but technically didn’t catch it

Getty Images

New Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy was involved in one of the worst moments in Cowboys history five years ago, when he was coaching the Packers and a Dez Bryant catch in the fourth quarter of a playoff game was overturned on replay when McCarthy challenged it. Today, McCarthy was asked if Dez caught it.

“I said after the game, that was one hell of an athletic play. I mean, I was impressed. Dez and Sam Shields, you talk about two great athletes going after the football,” McCarthy said.

But did Dez catch it? McCarthy said that under the NFL’s catch rules at the time, the call was correctly overturned. McCarthy was seated today next to Cowboys Executive Vice President Stephen Jones, and he noted that Jones was involved, as a member of the competition committee, in refining the NFL’s catch rules.

“I think it was clearly a technical rule at that time,” McCarthy said. “Stephen has since gotten it changed on the competition committee. I can’t tell you how many people from Dallas have told me about that rule. It’s funny. It was a great catch, I’ll just say now, but it wasn’t then, technically.”

That answer may not completely satisfy Cowboys fans, who wanted to hear, “Dez caught it.” But that may be the best answer they can expect.