Nate Davis back at practice for Titans, Jayon Brown still out

The Titans got one of the four players who missed Tuesday’s practice back on the field on Wednesday.

Right guard Nate Davis was a limited participant in the session. He sat out on Tuesday because of an illness. Davis has started the last 13 games for the Titans.

In other positive news, Titans head coach Mike Vrabel said that wide receiver/punt returner Kalif Raymond has cleared the concussion protocol.

Linebacker Jayon Brown, cornerback Adoree' Jackson and wide receiver Adam Humphries remained off the field Wednesday. Brown left the win over the Patriots with a shoulder injury, which may leave him at greater risk of missing Saturday’s game than Jackson. The cornerback played almost every snap against New England, so he may be managing his reps during the week.

Humphries has missed five straight games with an ankle injury, which makes him an unlikely bet to play this weekend.