NFL reviewing Jadeveon Clowney hit on Carson Wentz

The news, although it really isn’t news, is that the NFL is reviewing for potential discipline the hit applied by Seahawks defensive end Jadeveon Clowney to Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz. The news that will be news is what the NFL does about it.

Setting aside questions of “clean” and “dirty,” the reality is this: Clowney lowered his helmet and initiated contact against an opponent with it. That’s a clear violation of the rule that the NFL passed in 2018, applied aggressively in the 2018 preseason, ignored for the most part in the 2018 regular season and postseason, and dusted off for the 2019 season.

The move should have drawn a flag. Whether it provokes a fine may depend on whether the league is willing to implicitly admit that the flag should have been thrown.

After the game, referee Shawn Smith explained that no penalty was called because Wentz “was a runner, and he did not give himself up.” Smith added that the crew “saw incidental helmet contact, and in our judgment, we didn’t rule that to be a foul.”

It wasn’t incidental. It felt like a reaction to the fact that quarterbacks who run often don’t suffer the same fate as running backs, given that defensive players are now programmed to pull up when the opportunity to blast a quarterback arises. Smart coaches (like Bill Belichick and Pete Carroll, for example) surely are telling their players that when a quarterback runs he’s fair game for a big hit. And some defenders, like Clowney, may be overcompensating for the undercompensation by other defensive players.

Really, would Clowney have hit a running back that way, putting his head down and coming in hot? It felt like, as Simms acknowledged earlier this week on PFT Live, an effort to make Wentz pay for the decision to run.

Again, “clean” or “dirty” doesn’t matter. (That said, if someone like Vontaze Burfict had done it, the prevailing cry would have been, “Filthy!”) What matters is that the move violated the rules, it should have been flagged, and it should be fined.

25 responses to “NFL reviewing Jadeveon Clowney hit on Carson Wentz

  1. Clean hit. Shoulder pad struck the middle of the back before the helmet bumped the other helmet. Its football people. If anything, wWntz nose diving into the turf did it to himself. Either way, it wasnt a rough hit, Wentz is soft. Slide next time. He is an average QB so Philly wouldnt have won with him anyway.

  2. Suspension for as long as the injured player is out….. which means the rest of the year….. which means 1 game for the Seahawks.

  3. Seems to me that short of putting QBs in different-colored shirts and treating real games like practices where they’re strictly off limits from contact that the rules have went about as far as they can go. Take off running and you are no longer a QB but are a runner. If you don’t want to take hits they STILL have the slide rule to protect you. If you decide to not slide then you’re going to take the chance of getting hurt.

  5. A hit with the crown of the helmet is a penalty period. Buy a hit with the crown of your helmet to the back of someone’s head is crazy. Bang bang my rear end. He had time to ease up. Suspend him for the rest of the postseason.

  6. IMO it looked like he lead with his shoulder and the helmets happened to hit. Will probably get fined, but doesn’t seem like he was intentionally targeting Wentz’s helmet with his.

  8. That just looked like football to me… If Wentz had slid feet first, different story, but he didn’t, so it’s just a regular, run of the mill football play.

  9. I’ve seen worse hits that weren’t flagged and/or fined. Now if this had been a hit on Aarogant Rodgers, it would’ve drawn the flag, and he would’ve been screaming for it to the refs.

  10. Conflicted on this….football is a rough sport. Yes Clowney went down to finish off the tackle, but the real issue is Wentz just doesnt get it. He won’t SLIDE or just throw the ball away to live another day. He also has proven, like it or not, that he IS injury prone. In alot of ways he’s like Jim Plunkett in his early years with the the New England Patriots. It was’nt until he was older and wiser that he finally learned how to protect himself….by that time he was with the Oakland Raiders & really played great.

  11. HagemeisterPark says:
    January 8, 2020 at 11:01 am
    Clean hit. Shoulder pad struck the middle of the back
    |||||||||||||||||||||||

    That’s not the issue. Clowney lowered the crown of his helmet and that is a foul.

  12. Absolutely no horse in this race, but it doesn’t take a genius to see that he didn’t need to lower the helmet to complete the hit. And that’s assuming the hit in general was necessary.

  13. maalea says:

    That’s not the issue. Clowney lowered the crown of his helmet and that is a foul.
    ————————–
    Bogus. Even if Clowney didnt hit Wentz, he would have concussed himself with that faceplant into the turf. The only reason it looked bad is because Wentz head got stuck between the turf and Clowney. Open air – minus the turf, the hit would not have bothered Wentz.

  15. I’ll tell you what it felt like, more of the same NFL ineptitude that we’ve been accustomed to over the past 15 years.

  16. Defensive players are trying to avoid head area (mostly). When guys start diving, sliding, or as in this case, are tripped up just before contact, things simply can’t be helped. This issue was the ground, not the contact.

  18. Setting aside questions of “clean” and “dirty,” the reality is this: Clowney lowered his helmet and initiated contact against an opponent with it
    —–
    When you are going down head first at a 45 degree angle, it’s physically impossible to not have your head leading the way. You have to forget the speed of the game and watch it in super slow motion, frame by frame to get the crazy notion into your head that this was a choice and planned. The ONLY reason this is an issue is it’s a QB. Nobody would have blinked had this been a RB, TE or WR. Fine and punish physics if you must.

  19. Seahawks are coached to tackle opponents specifically in the kidneys/back as often as possible. Watch the game tape. it’s not dirty if they don’t call it!

    PS: The 15 yards wouldn’t have made a difference in the outcome since Wentz was already hurt and they had a lousy backup (23-53 record).

  21. Clean or dirty does matter. I have to disagree with others, the tape don’t lie. He aimed his helmet at Carson’s head. The fact that he is a QB means nothing. If he had done that to Miles Sanders it should have been a Penalty and a fine. You want this league to survive? You can’t have dirty players using their helmet as a weapon…….period. That is an undeniable truth.

  22. Dirty or not, these hits happen in the NFL and Carson continues to make the boneheaded decision of exposing himself. We saw Russell Wilson sliding all game in order to keep himself available to his team, but Carson refuses, absolutely refuses to learn.

  23. Overly aggressive and should have been a penalty, but not dirty. Fine him 40 grand and it’s done.

    Now let’s get to the Packers and Seahawks game at Lambeau.👏

  24. If you watch the play in real time, there is nothing dirty about the hit. The refs explanation makes perfect sense that the helmet to helmet contact was inadvertent and not sufficient enough to necessitate a flag. If QB slides its no contest but the fact that he was diving to gain extra yards gives the defender every right to defend the field and minimize the gain. Stop being soft.

  25. Given how trigger happy the NFL is in giving out penalties, this is obvious to have crossed that threshold.
    I’d give a fine for sure, and if it was up to me, a 1 game suspension because the player was injured.

