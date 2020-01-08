Ravens add Andre Smith

Getty Images

Veteran tackle Andre Smith is trading unemployment for a roster spot with the NFL’s best team.

The Ravens have signed the former first-round pick, giving him the roster spot held by guard Parker Ehinger, who was placed on injured reserve.

Drafted in 2009 by the Bengals, Smith spent his first seven seasons in Cincinnati. He then signed with the Vikings for a year, returned to the Bengals for a year, joined the Cardinals in 2018, and then returned again to the Bengals after being cut. He started five games in 2019 for the Bengals, who waived him on November 30.

That same day, the Ravens promoted Ehinger from the practice squad. He had appeared in a pair of regular-season games.