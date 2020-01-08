Seahawks promote Chad Wheeler, put Mychal Kendricks on IR

Getty Images

The Seahawks left linebacker Mychal Kendricks on their 53-man roster for Wild Card weekend despite the fact that his torn ACL meant he wasn’t going to play against the Eagles, but they won’t be keeping him on hand for this weekend’s game against the Packers.

Seattle placed Kendricks on injured reserve on Wednesday. Kendricks is set for free agency this offseason and his sentencing on a guilty plea for insider trading charges is currently set for February.

The Seahawks promoted tackle Chad Wheeler from the practice squad to fill the roster spot. Wheeler started 19 games for the Giants the last two weeks.

Wheeler joins the team with left tackle Duane Brown‘s outlook for the week uncertain due to the knee injury that’s kept him out recently.