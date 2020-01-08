Stefon Diggs misses another Vikings practice

Getty Images

The Vikings were without a starting wide receiver at practice for the second straight day on Wednesday.

Stefon Diggs sat out Tuesday’s session with an illness and he wasn’t on the field as the team continued their preparations for Saturday’s game against the 49ers. The team will hold one more practice on Thursday before assigning injury designations for the game.

Diggs didn’t have a catch in the first half of last week’s win, but wound up with two catches for 19 yards that included a first-down on their game-winning drive in overtime.

The Vikings were also without defensive backs Mackensie Alexander (knee) and Jayron Kearse (toe, knee) at Wednesday’s practice. Alexander had arthroscopic knee surgery, so he won’t be playing this weekend.