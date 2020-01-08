Terrell Suggs four sacks away from breaking career postseason record

Getty Images

With a big postseason, Chiefs pass rusher Terrell Suggs could break the NFL’s record for career sacks in the playoffs.

So far in his career, Suggs has recorded 12.5 sacks in 18 postseason games, all with the Ravens. Now with the Chiefs, Suggs will face Deshaun Watson and the Texans on Sunday, and he could close in on the all-time record.

Suggs is currently third in career postseason sacks, behind Bruce Smith, who had 14.5 sacks in 20 postseason games with the Bills, and Willie McGinest, who had 16 sacks in 18 postseason games with the Patriots. So Suggs needs four sacks to break the record.

Sacks have only been an official statistic since 1982, so calling the career sack record an all-time record is a big misleading. We don’t know, for instance, how many sacks Mean Joe Greene had in his 17 postseason games with the Steelers. But we do know that Suggs has been getting after quarterbacks in the postseason like few players the NFL has seen.