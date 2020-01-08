Travis Kelce limited in Chiefs practice

Getty Images

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said that the team has “no injuries right now” on Tuesday and that he anticipated having everyone at practice this week.

As it turns out, Reid was incorrect. Cornerback Morris Claiborne did not practice on Wednesday. Claiborne has missed time with a shoulder injury, although he also had a non-injury related listing as explanation for not working in this session.

Everyone else worked, although tight end Travis Kelce didn’t do everything during practice. He was listed as limited with a knee issue and the rest of the week’s practices should provide some sign of whether it will have any impact on his availability for Sunday.

Defensive end Tanoh Kpassagnon (neck), offensive lineman Austin Reiter (wrist) and guard Andrew Wylie (ankle) were listed as full participants.