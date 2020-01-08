Trump, Bloomberg spend $10 million each on Super Bowl commercials

Getty Images

The Super Bowl is by far the most-watched television program of the year in the United States, and the Super Bowl is also the only television program for which the commercials are one of the reasons viewers tune in. So in an election year, perhaps it’s no surprise that Super Bowl viewers will be treated to campaign ads.

Both President Trump and Democratic candidate Michael Bloomberg have bought one-minute ads on the Super Bowl, at a price of about $10 million, according to multiple reports.

Trump’s 2020 campaign has more than $100 million on hand, and Bloomberg, who has a net worth estimated at upwards of $50 billion, has pledged to spend $100 million of his own money. So both campaigns can easily afford the $10 million price tag.

The Super Bowl is the day before the Iowa Caucuses, although Trump has no significant opposition for the Republican primary and Bloomberg is focused on bigger states later in the primary season. These commercials won’t be about the Iowa Caucuses, but about the billionaire president and an even wealthier billionaire opponent trying to reach the largest possible audience in America.