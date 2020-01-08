Vikings have been waiting for a “You like that”

Getty Images

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins tried to shrug it off, made sure to say last week’s game ball was simply the outcome of a process, which opened the door for the next one.

But for his teammates, hearing their oft-criticized leader come out with his joyous “You Like That?” in the postgame locker room after beating the Saints was something they’ve been angling for all year.

“It was nuts because we were all baiting him to say that,” defensive lineman Ifeadi Odenigbo said, via Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press. “It was like, ‘Hey man, what are you going to say?’ The fact that he said that was excellent timing.”

Cousins created his own catch phrase in 2015 when he was with Washington, but he hasn’t gone to that well often since joining the Vikings. But after a road win in overtime in the playoffs, it was the appropriate time.

“When he said, ‘You Like That!’ we were all just screaming and going crazy,” tight end Irv Smith Jr. said.

Of course, winning the game in the fashion they just had set the stage for the flow of emotion, and it’s clearly the kind of thing the Vikings are ready to hear more of.