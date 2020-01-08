Wink Martindale on Joe Judge to Giants: Disappointed, but “I’m playing with house money”

Getty Images

The Giants made their choice for a new head coach on Tuesday and it was former Patriots special teams coordinator Joe Judge rather than Ravens defensive coordinator Don “Wink” Martindale.

Martindale interviewed with the Giants last weekend as Baltimore had a bye after taking the top seed in the AFC playoffs and then returned to work preparing to face the Titans. On Wednesday, he took a break from those preparations to hold a press conference that included a question about not landing the position with the Giants.

“Am I disappointed? Sure,” Martindale said, via Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com. “But I feel I’m playing with house money. Look where I’m standing.”

With the Browns neither interviewing nor making plans to interview Martindale, it seems this head coaching cycle will pass without Martindale taking a new position. A deep playoff run won’t hurt his chances of landing such a promotion in the future and there won’t be any worries about divided thoughts as Baltimore tries to put together that run.