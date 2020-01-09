Adam Thielen listed as questionable for Saturday

Posted by Josh Alper on January 9, 2020, 1:41 PM EST
Getty Images

Wide receiver Adam Thielen didn’t practice on Thursday, but that doesn’t rule him out of Saturday’s game against the 49ers.

Thielen suffered a cut on his ankle during Wednesday’s practice and needed stitches to close the laceration. That led him to sit out the team’s final on-field workout ahead of their trip to California for the game.

“I just got a little tangled up in practice but I’m going to do whatever it takes — it’s playoffs,” Thielen said on NFL Network Thursday. “I’ll do whatever it takes to be out there on Saturday with my teammates and try to help this team win.”

Wide receiver Stefon Diggs returned to practice on Thursday after missing two days due to illness. He does not have an injury designation.

The Vikings ruled out cornerback Mackensie Alexander after he had knee surgery earlier this week. Safety Jayron Kearse (toe, knee) is listed as doubtful.

Permalink 9 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

9 responses to “Adam Thielen listed as questionable for Saturday

  1. Thielen is a necessity if Vikes are going to pull the upset.

    Game will then go OVER the total.

  2. The NFL needs to do more about teams lying about injuries. Something more happened that required a player to get stitches and could not practice all week. He did not get “a little tangled up in practice”.

    Maybe teams should be required to declare on Wednesday night their active list for the upcoming games. If the NFL is going to encourage people to spend their hard earned money on gambling, it is unfair to anyone placing a bet on a team they might not have if they knew to full extent of all of the injuries. I would not be putting any money on the Vikings if knew that Thielen was out and Diggs had the flu.

    Additionally, it gives an unfair advantage to the team who knows if certain players are out because the other team could be spending all of their week game planning for certain players. I’m sure if only Thielen is out SF would probably have a very different game plan than if he is in.

  5. Used to be one of the best 1-2 punches in the league, this year…..not so much.

  6. mjchockey1 says:
    January 9, 2020 at 1:59 pm

    The NFL needs to do more about teams lying about injuries. Something more happened that required a player to get stitches and could not practice all week. He did not get “a little tangled up in practice”.

    ÷÷÷÷÷÷÷÷

    Or you could pay closer attention as Thielen practiced earlier this week and was practicing when he got hurt.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!