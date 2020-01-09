Adam Thielen listed as questionable for Saturday

Getty Images

Wide receiver Adam Thielen didn’t practice on Thursday, but that doesn’t rule him out of Saturday’s game against the 49ers.

Thielen suffered a cut on his ankle during Wednesday’s practice and needed stitches to close the laceration. That led him to sit out the team’s final on-field workout ahead of their trip to California for the game.

“I just got a little tangled up in practice but I’m going to do whatever it takes — it’s playoffs,” Thielen said on NFL Network Thursday. “I’ll do whatever it takes to be out there on Saturday with my teammates and try to help this team win.”

Wide receiver Stefon Diggs returned to practice on Thursday after missing two days due to illness. He does not have an injury designation.

The Vikings ruled out cornerback Mackensie Alexander after he had knee surgery earlier this week. Safety Jayron Kearse (toe, knee) is listed as doubtful.