Adam Thielen needed stitches for cut on ankle

Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen was added to the team’s injury report on Wednesday for an injury that happened during the team’s practice.

Thielen was listed as limited due to an ankle injury and some details about the nature of that injury came to light on Thursday. Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that Thielen needed to have stitches to close a cut on his ankle.

Pelissero adds that the initial feeling was that Thielen will be able to play against the 49ers this weekend, but that the team will proceed with caution between now and Saturday in order to improve the chances that he’s on the field.

Wide receiver Stefon Diggs has missed both days of practice this week with an illness. Head coach Mike Zimmer said on Wednesday that he expects Diggs to play.