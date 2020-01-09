Adam Thielen not practicing, Stefon Diggs is

Getty Images

The Vikings had one of their starting wide receivers on the practice field Thursday.

According to Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press, Adam Thielen isn’t practicing today, but wide receiver Stefon Diggs is.

Thielen suffered a cut on his ankle in practice yesterday that required stitches.

Diggs had missed the previous two days of practice with an illness, though coach Mike Zimmer said yesterday he expected Diggs to be ready to play.

The Vikings were also without safety Jayron Kearse (toe/knee) and cornerback Mackensie Alexander (knee surgery).