Amari Cooper, Jaylon Smith added to Pro Bowl

Getty Images

The Cowboys have two more Pro Bowlers on their roster.

The team announced that wide receiver Amari Cooper and linebacker Jaylon Smith have been added to the NFC Pro Bowl roster. They are taking the places of Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans and Panthers linebacker Luke Kuechly.

Cooper caught 79 passes for 1,189 yards and eight touchdowns for the Cowboys during the regular season. He’s headed toward free agency unless the Cowboys re-sign him or tag him before the start of the 2020 league year.

Smith had 142 tackles, 2.5 sacks, two forced fumbles and an interception. It is his first Pro Bowl selection.

Running back Ezekiel Elliott, left tackle Tyron Smith, center Travis Frederick and right guard Zack Martin were also named to the NFC roster.