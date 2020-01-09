Bears hire Clancy Barone as tight ends coach

Getty Images

The Bears fired several assistants after the end of their disappointing 2019 season and the moves left them without a tight ends coach.

That opening was filled on Thursday. The team announced that Clancy Barone has been added to head coach Matt Nagy’s staff. Kevin Gilbride Jr. was the previous position coach.

Barone has been in the NFL for the last 15 years and was most recently on Mike Zimmer’s staff with the Vikings. He coached tight ends in 2017 and switched to offensive line after Tony Sparano’s death in July 2018.

He’s also coached with the Broncos, Chargers and Falcons.

The Bears did not get much out of the tight end position this season. Ben Braunecker and J.P. Holtz were the only players at the position to play more than eight games and Trey Burton led the unit with 14 catches.