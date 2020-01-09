Bills unsure if they’ll bring Frank Gore back

Getty Images

Frank Gore said after the Bills’ playoff loss that he’s unsure whether he wants to play in 2020. If he does decide to play, he may need to go elsewhere.

Bills General Manager Brandon Beane said Gore has to decide whether he wants to keep playing, and then the Bills have to decide whether they’d have room for him in their backfield.

“To where he goes next, I’m not sure,” Beane said. “At the end of the year, a guy at his age—It was super awesome to watch him climb into third in the rushing stats. But we’ll let him decide what he’s going to do and we’ll self-inventory ourselves and make a decision. But nothing has been determined from him, whether he wants to continue playing. And then on the other end, whether we would have a spot for him back.”

Gore was not as effective as rookie Devin Singletary, and if he wants to keep playing at all, it’s likely as a backup. Gore doesn’t play special teams, which is usually expected of a backup running back, and he averaged a career-low 3.6 yards per carry in 2019. Gore will turn 37 in May, and the running back who seemed ageless may finally be ready to hang up the cleats.