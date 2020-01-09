Dee Ford questionable for 49ers

Getty Images

The 49ers are going to get some players back from injury on defense this weekend, but it remains to be seen just how many old faces will be back in the lineup.

Defensive linemen Dee Ford and Kentavius Street are listed as questionable to face the Vikings. Ford has missed the last three games with quad and hamstring injuries while Street has been sidelined by a knee injury.

If Ford can go, he’ll be joining safety Jaquiski Tartt on the field. Tartt did not get an injury designation after a week of full practices coming off his rib injury.

Linebacker Kwon Alexander is also expected to make his first appearance since tearing his pectoral muscle in October. He has not been formally reinstated to the active roster yet, but 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan said that move should come in the near future.