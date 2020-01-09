Dolphins adding assistant coach from Illinois

Getty Images

The Dolphins have hired another off-the-beaten path assistant coach.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the Dolphins are hiring Illinois defensive line coach Austin Clark to coach their outside linebackers.

The 30-year-old Clark spent two years on Lovie Smith’s staff at Illinois, and two at Southern Cal after one year at his alma mater (Cal) as a recruiting assistant.

Dolphins coach Brian Flores has been willing to go against the grain in filling his staff this offseason. He brought Chan Gailey out of what everyone thought was retirement to be his offensive coordinator, and hired a secondary coach who was at an Ohio high school which Patriots coach Bill Belichick’s father Steve graduated from.