Eric Schaffer leaving Washington now

Eric Schaffer was leaving Washington in May anyway, so he and the team found a way to accelerate the timetable.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the team and the senior vice president of football operations and general counsel have “agreed to mutually part ways now instead of May.”

Since the move was inevitable, it makes sense to let it happen now, as they rebuild the coaching staff and front office around new head coach Ron Rivera.

Along those lines, PFT has learned that they’re expected to hire Rob Rogers, who worked for the Panthers as their cap guy for years, carrying the title of executive director of player finance and football research.

The Harvard-educated Rogers began with the Panthers in 1995 and worked his way up through the organization.