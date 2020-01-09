Falcons add Joe Whitt to coaching staff

Getty Images

The Falcons named Raheem Morris as their new defensive coordinator when they announced Dan Quinn would return as head coach and now they’ve added a new coach to work under Morris on that side of the ball.

According to multiple reports, the Falcons have hired Joe Whitt. Whitt was most recently the defensive passing game coordinator for the Browns.

He held the same job in Green Bay during the 2018 season and had been the team’s cornerbacks coach since 2009 before the title change. His first NFL job was with the Falcons in 2007 as an assistant defensive backs coach.

There’s no word on what title Whitt will have in Atlanta. Doug Mallory has been the team’s defensive backs coach for the last three seasons and is still listed in that role on the team’s website.