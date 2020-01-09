Five Heisman Trophy winners featured in Ravens-Titans game

Getty Images

Five Heisman Trophy winners will be at M&T Bank Stadium for Saturday night’s game in Baltimore, the most ever for a game in the Super Bowl era.

Some will play a bigger part than others in the divisional-round game.

The visiting Titans have Heisman winners in backup quarterback Marcus Mariota (Oregon, 2014) and star running back Derrick Henry (Alabama, 2015).

The Ravens have soon-to-be-named league MVP Lamar Jackson (Louisville, 2016), running back Mark Ingram (Alabama, 2009) and backup quarterback Robert Griffin III (Baylor, 2011).

Ingram’s calf injury kept him out of practice the past two days, so he is the only one of the five who could miss dressing for the game.

“Five? I didn’t even think about that,” Jackson said, via David Ginsburg of the Associated Press. “It’s going to be incredible.”

The Ravens even ran what they call “The Heisman Package” earlier this season, with Griffin joining Ingram and Jackson in the backfield.

“I wouldn’t say we’re getting dressed and going out on the field and saying, ‘Oh man, there’s five Heisman Trophy winners out there.’ But it is a cool aspect of the game,” Griffin said. “Maybe we’ll get a picture after the game, but I know that’s not what we’re thinking about right now.”

The players now are seeking a different trophy. Jackson said he would rather the Lombardi Trophy than the Heisman.

“That’s the trophy I want,” Jackson said. “That’s the best trophy you can get playing football. That’s what I want, that’s what the team wants; that’s what we’re going to get.”