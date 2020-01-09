George Teague among nominees for NFL’s Don Shula Award for high school coaches

Getty Images

The NFL has announced the 32 nominees for its annual Don Shula NFL High School Coach of the Year Award, and one of them is a familiar name to football fans.

George Teague, head coach at John Paul II High School in Plano, Texas, is the Cowboys’ nominee for the Shula Award.

Teague played five seasons with the Cowboys and also spent time with the Packers, Falcons and Dolphins. He was a first-round draft pick who had an outstanding career at Alabama, leading the Crimson Tide to a win over Miami in the 1993 Sugar Bowl, and he may be best remembered for knocking Terrell Owens to the turf when Owens celebrated a touchdown on the Cowboys’ midfield star.

Nominees for the Don Shula Award are recognized for their character, integrity, leadership, dedication to the community, commitment to player health and safety and on-field success. All nominees for the Shula Award are invited to attend the Pro Bowl, and the winner will also be recognized at the Super Bowl.

The full list of nominees is below:

Arizona Cardinals: Jason Mohns, Saguaro High School

Atlanta Falcons: Matt Land, Dalton High School

Baltimore Ravens: Justin Payne, Parkville High School

Buffalo Bills: Bobby Bates, McQuaid Jesuit

Carolina Panthers: Jamie Nickles Abbeville High School

Chicago Bears: Mike Noll, Richmond-Burton High School

Cincinnati Bengals: Pat McLaughlin, LaSalle High School

Cleveland Browns: Steve Trivisonno, Mentor High School

Dallas Cowboys: George Teague, John Paul II High School

Denver Broncos: Rob Busmente, Sterling High School

Detroit Lions: Jim Ahern. Lansing Catholic High School

Green Bay Packers: Mike Minick, DeForest High School

Houston Texans: Todd McVey, Tompkins High School

Indianapolis Colts: Kyle Ralph, New Palestine High School

Jacksonville Jaguars: Damenyum Springs, Fleming Island High School

Kansas City Chiefs: William Lowe, Lincoln College Prep

Los Angeles Chargers: Mil’von James, Inglewood High School

Los Angeles Rams: Paul Knox, George Washington Prep

Miami Dolphins: Eddie Frasier, Dillard High School

Minnesota Vikings: Lambert Brown, Wayzata High School

New England Patriots: Andrew MacKay, Ashland High School

New Orleans Saints: Robert Valdez, St. James High School

New York Giants: Barris Grant, Hillside High School

New York Jets: Nga Warren, Samuel J. Tilden Educational Campus

Philadelphia Eagles: Dwayne Savage, Camden High School

Pittsburgh Steelers: Bill Cherpak, Thomas Jefferson High School

Las Vegas Raiders: Rich Muraco, Liberty High School

San Francisco 49ers: Mike Machado, Valley Christian High School

Seattle Seahawks: Bill Beattie, Tumwater High School

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: TaVaris Johnson, Lake Wales Charter High School

Tennessee Titans: Shawn Witten, Elizabethton High School

Washington Redskins: Joe Jones, Ocean Lakes High School