George Teague among nominees for NFL’s Don Shula Award for high school coaches

The NFL has announced the 32 nominees for its annual Don Shula NFL High School Coach of the Year Award, and one of them is a familiar name to football fans.
George Teague, head coach at John Paul II High School in Plano, Texas, is the Cowboys’ nominee for the Shula Award.
Teague played five seasons with the Cowboys and also spent time with the Packers, Falcons and Dolphins. He was a first-round draft pick who had an outstanding career at Alabama, leading the Crimson Tide to a win over Miami in the 1993 Sugar Bowl, and he may be best remembered for knocking Terrell Owens to the turf when Owens celebrated a touchdown on the Cowboys’ midfield star.
Nominees for the Don Shula Award are recognized for their character, integrity, leadership, dedication to the community, commitment to player health and safety and on-field success. All nominees for the Shula Award are invited to attend the Pro Bowl, and the winner will also be recognized at the Super Bowl.
The full list of nominees is below:
Arizona Cardinals: Jason Mohns, Saguaro High School
Atlanta Falcons: Matt Land, Dalton High School
Baltimore Ravens: Justin Payne, Parkville High School
Buffalo Bills: Bobby Bates, McQuaid Jesuit
Carolina Panthers: Jamie Nickles Abbeville High School
Chicago Bears: Mike Noll, Richmond-Burton High School
Cincinnati Bengals: Pat McLaughlin, LaSalle High School
Cleveland Browns: Steve Trivisonno, Mentor High School
Dallas Cowboys: George Teague, John Paul II High School
Denver Broncos: Rob Busmente, Sterling High School
Detroit Lions: Jim Ahern. Lansing Catholic High School
Green Bay Packers: Mike Minick, DeForest High School
Houston Texans: Todd McVey, Tompkins High School
Indianapolis Colts: Kyle Ralph, New Palestine High School
Jacksonville Jaguars: Damenyum Springs, Fleming Island High School
Kansas City Chiefs: William Lowe, Lincoln College Prep
Los Angeles Chargers: Mil’von James, Inglewood High School
Los Angeles Rams: Paul Knox, George Washington Prep
Miami Dolphins: Eddie Frasier, Dillard High School
Minnesota Vikings: Lambert Brown, Wayzata High School
New England Patriots: Andrew MacKay, Ashland High School
New Orleans Saints: Robert Valdez, St. James High School
New York Giants: Barris Grant, Hillside High School
New York Jets: Nga Warren, Samuel J. Tilden Educational Campus
Philadelphia Eagles: Dwayne Savage, Camden High School
Pittsburgh Steelers: Bill Cherpak, Thomas Jefferson High School
Las Vegas Raiders: Rich Muraco, Liberty High School
San Francisco 49ers: Mike Machado, Valley Christian High School
Seattle Seahawks: Bill Beattie, Tumwater High School
Tampa Bay Buccaneers: TaVaris Johnson, Lake Wales Charter High School
Tennessee Titans: Shawn Witten, Elizabethton High School
Washington Redskins: Joe Jones, Ocean Lakes High School