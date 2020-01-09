Gettleman sees running-winning correlation, may not see causation

January 9, 2020
In the NFL, there’s a correlation between running the ball a lot and winning. At the end of any season, if you look up the teams that ran the ball the most, you’ll generally see that those teams won a lot. And if you look up the teams that passed the ball the most, you’ll generally see that those teams lost a lot. Giants General Manager Dave Gettleman knows this.

But Gettleman may not know why. The teams that run a lot don’t win because they’re running, they run because they’re winning. Running the ball is a safer strategy for winning teams that want to run out the clock late in games, because incomplete passes stop the clock. And passing the ball is a necessity for losing teams late in games, because passing the ball allows offenses to gain larger chunks of yardage more quickly.

Gettleman seemed to confuse correlation with causation when he noted the link between running and winning today.

“People say it’s a passing league, I get that,” Gettleman said, via SNY. “But you know that graphic on Sunday afternoon should not have been lost on anybody. The top four passing teams were not in the playoffs, the top four rushing teams were in the playoffs. I think — don’t quote me — but most of the teams were in the Top 12 I think in terms of rushing. So, again, it’s a physical, violent game. If you don’t build your team to do that late in the year when the weather is lousy and it’s mush out there, tough teams are going to win.”

Gettleman was right but for the wrong reasons: It’s true that the top four teams in rushing yards (the Ravens, 49ers, Titans and Seahawks) all made the playoffs, while the top four teams in passing yards (the Buccaneers, Cowboys, Falcons and Rams) all missed the playoffs. And it’s also true that most of the teams that made the playoffs were in the Top 12 in rushing yards this season. But none of that means that running causes winning.

In fact, analytics research has consistently shown that passing the ball effectively leads to winning games more than running the ball effectively does. Those teams playoff teams that ran the ball a lot often got the lead in the first place by passing the ball, then protected the lead by running the ball. And those losing teams that passed the ball a lot often tried to establish the run early in games, fell behind while doing that and then had no choice but to pass to try to catch up late in the game.

So while Gettleman may believe that by drafting Saquon Barkley he set the Giants up for years of success, what will matter far more to the Giants’ success in the future is whether quarterback Daniel Jones develops. The ideal situation for the Giants will be to become a team that takes a lot of early leads behind Jones’ passing, then runs out the clock to protect those leads with Barkley running a lot in the fourth quarter. If that happens, Gettleman will proudly note that the Giants keep winning games in which Barkley finishes with 20 or 25 carries, and he can celebrate the correlation between running and winning, even if he doesn’t fully understand the reasons behind it.

12 responses to “Gettleman sees running-winning correlation, may not see causation

  1. Tell that 2nd to last paragraph to the 14-2 ravens. Yes they through a lot of TDs, but they won most games by running the rock

  2. It’s kind of like saying there is a correlation in baseball between the teams that have closers with the most saves, and winning. And that no losing teams ever have closers with the most saves. Well, anyone can tell you that you need to be ahead for your closer to enter the game. It’s not like after your closer enters the game, your team scores a lot of runs, and that somehow the closer is responsible for the offense scoring runs.

  4. Tackling ballcaariers is a punishing activity for the defense because DBs are necessarily involved and they don’t like it. They can’t do the bicep flexes.

    If I could run every play and score 20 I’d win 12 games a season.

  5. Passing and running well both lead to more points and more time of possession.

    If you’re able to do either of them well, it most likely means you have a good offensive line, which is the key to everything.

    So I think it’s a case of a well-built team being able to execute better. A lousy team won’t magically win if they run or pass more.

  6. So basically, you need a legit (not necessarily great) defense and a QB who throws efficiently, to be an effective running team….as that defense and effective QB allows your offense to not have to constantly be playing catch up by passing the ball late in games. Yup…I agree.

  7. Baltimore skews the numbers. When your QB runs, he first starts with all the protections of a QB which is well beyond what a normal running back gets. That is fraud. That is cheating. And we aren’t talking about running once or twice. We are talking about an intentional gaming of the rules which is dishonest to the defense who must assume first that a QB will throw and then be subject to all the penalties hitting a “passer”; at the last minute the Ravens game the system by getting an unfair advantage (intentionally deployed) to have the QB run as if he is a running back. This split second advantage for the offense intentionally is unsportsmanlike conduct. The defense must then adjust to fight the run – once again this is not a sometimes thing with Baltimore – this is how they game the system – getting that free split second advantage.

    The resolution of this is to limit QB runs to only six (Russell Wilson career average) per game and to then disqualify the QB immediately afterwards and to make him unable to return even as an emergency QB. This will bring the whole thing into balance because a defense will be on an equal playing field with the offense. Already defenses are at a disadvantage with all the rules about downfield and receivers.

    End the baltimore loophole. Force them to play the game within the rules and to stop cheating.

  8. Gettleman should have looked at the stats on how frequently running backs get injured, and why it makes more sense to have RB depth than a overpaid stud RB.

    It’s not Barkley’s fault, but a RB taken #2 overall is always going to be overpaid.

    Gentlemen’s biggest failure is probably the o-line. He correctly makes it a priority, but fails miserably building one (regardless of how much money he throws at it).

  9. Of those top 4 rushing teams, here’s their rank in 1st half points: #1 Baltimore (supports the theory here), #4 San Fransisco (supports the theory here), #16 Seattle (ummmm), #27 Tennessee (well, darn). So the theory here seems to be about as well-based as Gettleman’s.

  10. I think the point that is really being missed is that effective running sets up scoring and chunk yardage passing. So when you run effectively that forces teams to stack the box which opens up the vertical passing game with play action daggers.

    And it doesn’t have to be the RB’s making that yardage. Mobile QB’s can force teams to spy them and that immediately brings a safety down into the box and it’s usually the shifty fast safeties not the run stopping guys because the run-stoppers can’t change direction as quick as the mobile QB’s can. But in either case with the right play calling you can kill the effectiveness of any team trying to spy a QB with a safety. Slants, max-protect, fades, they can all be effective.

  11. The fact is if you can run but not pass you’re going to lose. If you can pass but not run you’re going to lose. Teams need to be able to do one or the other in the appropriate situation. One-dimensional teams don’t win.

    By the way, if you take the lead by passing and then try running out the clock but you can’t run, you’re not going to win very often. If you run the ball down a team’s throat and they can’t stop you, that makes it a lot easier to pass. So it’s wrong to suggest that there is no causal relationship at all between running and winning.

  12. It is simple, if you can run the ball effectively and consistently that means that team is over powering the opposing defense which then forces the safeties into the box which opens up the play-action-pass or just keep running, wear down the D and use up the clock ala Army and Navy. Winning by passing solely relies on having an elite QB (maybe 4 or 5 in the league) and several receivers that can get separation on all plays. The failure is a very good pass rusher (maybe 10 to 15 in the league), just one, can easily shut down the passing game with 1 second or less passes that greatly shortens the field. This is why those teams rarely go deep in the playoffs.

