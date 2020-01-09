Greg Roman: We really don’t have to skip a beat if Mark Ingram’s out

Getty Images

In an ideal Ravens world, running back Mark Ingram‘s calf will be well enough for him to practice Thursday and play at a high level against the Titans on Saturday.

The reality may look different. Ingram has missed the last two days of practice and there’s not much time left for things to improve before kickoff, so offensive coordinator Greg Roman may have to come up with a different plan.

Roman does not appear to be sweating the situation. Roman said that the Ravens “really don’t have to skip a beat” without Ingram and called No. 2 back Gus Edwards “a very important part of the group.” Edwards says he’ll be ready for anything the team needs him to do.

“I like to take every rep with that mindset that it’s my opportunity to show what I can do,” Edwards said, via the team’s website. “It’s unfortunate what Mark is going through right now. But I’ve got to step up. That’s why I’m here. I’m here to make plays and run the ball and help my team win games.”

Edwards ran 21 times for 130 yards with Ingram out in Week 17. Justice Hill also saw more work in that game and would be part of any plan that doesn’t include Ingram this weekend.