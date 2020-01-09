Hawaii quarterback Cole McDonald declares for draft

Getty Images

Hawaii quarterback Cole McDonald is forgoing his final season of eligibility to enter the NFL Draft.

McDonald announced his decision on social media, writing, “After many conversations with coaches and family, I have decided to forego my senior year and declare for the 2020 NFL Draft.”

McDonald’s 8,032 passing yards rank fourth in school history behind Timmy Chang, Colt Brennan and Bryant Moniz.

In 2019, McDonald ranked third nationally with 4,135 yards and his 33 touchdowns tied for eighth. He also ran for 383 yards and seven touchdowns.

McDonald passed for a career-high 493 yards in the Christmas Eve victory over BYU in the Hawaii Bowl.