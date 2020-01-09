Jacob Martin returns to a limited practice for Texans

Getty Images

Texans outside linebacker Jacob Martin returned to a limited practice Thursday.

Martin missed Wednesday’s work with an illness.

That was the only change to the Texans’ practice report.

Receiver Will Fuller (groin) and cornerback Johnathan Joseph (hamstring) were among those who remained limited. Fuller played only 19 snaps in Week 16 and has not played since; Joseph played six snaps in Week 16, seven in Week 17 and sat out last week’s wild-card game.

Safety Jahleel Addae (knee), tight end Jordan Akins (hamstring), cornerback Keion Crossen (hamstring), safety A.J. Moore Jr. (hip), receiver Kenny Stills (knee) and defensive end J.J. Watt (shoulder) also again were limited.

Offensive tackle Chris Clark (concussion) was a full participant.