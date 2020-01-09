Janoris Jenkins hopes to stay in New Orleans

Getty Images

The Saints claimed cornerback Janoris Jenkins off of waivers when he was waived by the Giants in December, which means they picked up his existing contract for the final two games of the regular season.

They also picked up the option of bringing Jenkins back for the 2020 season on a contract that will pay him up to $11.25 million in salary and bonuses. In addition to that option, the team could try to extend Jenkins’ contract in order to spread out a cap hit.

Jenkins, who was dropped by the Giants after using offensive language on social media, said he hopes that the Saints will do something that ensures he’ll stick around New Orleans.

“That’s my plan,” Jenkins said, via NOLA.com. “I’d love to see that. Business is business. They control what goes on. I’m just happy to be here and hope I can stay.”

Jenkins said he feels he “did my job” since getting to the Saints. He had seven tackles and an interception in two regular season games before notching eight tackles and a forced fumble in the playoff loss to the Vikings.