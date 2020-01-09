Jayon Brown out for Titans, Adoree’ Jackson off injury report

Getty Images

The Titans practiced without linebacker Jayon Brown, cornerback Adoree' Jackson and wide receiver Adam Humphries on Tuesday and Wednesday, but one of them was able to get back on the field.

Jackson will also be the only one of that trio to play in Saturday’s game against the Ravens. The Titans announced on Thursday that Brown and Humphries have both been ruled out.

Brown left last Saturday’s win over the Patriots with a shoulder injury. Humphries has been out for more than a month due to an ankle injury.

Jackson missed time at the end of the regular season with a foot injury, but he played his usual role against the Patriots last weekend.

Wide receiver Cody Hollister dropped back to limited participation after a full session on Wednesday. He’s listed as questionable with an ankle injury.