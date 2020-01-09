Joe Judge “not really concerned” with reaction to his hiring

AP

The Giants raised some eyebrows when they settled on Joe Judge as their choice to replace Pat Shurmur as the team’s head coach and reactions haven’t been uniformly positive since word of the move broke on Tuesday.

Judge was officially introduced at a press conference on Thursday and one of the questions he faced had to do with the response to his hiring. Judge was asked about his own response to those who might have preferred Matt Rhule, Mike McCarthy or one of the other names that were in the mix for the Giants job at one point or another.

“I’m not really concerned with who interviewed for the job,” Judge said. “All I’m concerned about is the opportunity I have in front of me and what I have to do going forward. And I’m going to tell my players the same thing. It doesn’t matter how you got there, how high-profile you might be. It’s what you do on a daily basis. You’re in a position: Earn it. Earn it every day.”

Despite that, Judge said he didn’t expect to have the opportunity to move from special teams coordinator to head coach this offseason and that the chance to coach a team with the Giants’ history was intriguing. The Giants apparently felt the same intrigue about Judge, which sets the stage for an interesting offseason for the NFC club.