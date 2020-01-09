Joel Bitonio added to AFC Pro Bowl team

Getty Images

David DeCastro won’t be going to the Pro Bowl later this month, but another guard from the AFC North will be there in his place.

Browns left guard Joel Bitonio has been named to the team as an injury replacement. Bitonio started every game this season and didn’t miss an offensive snap for the third straight season.

“To wear our orange helmet and represent Cleveland and our great fans again is something that I take a lot of pride in,” Bitonio said in a statement. “It always takes a team effort when you get this type of recognition so it’s really good to be able to share this with some of my teammates.”

Bitonio will be in Orlando with running back Nick Chubb and wide receiver Jarvis Landry. It’s the second straight year that the guard has been selected for the Pro Bowl.