Kenny Clark returns to Packers practice

The Packers have a few players battling an illness, but the only player who missed Wednesday’s practice due to an injury was back on the field Thursday.

Defensive tackle Kenny Clark was listed as a limited participant in Thursday’s session. He sat out the team’s first practice of the week because of a back injury.

Clark started all 16 games for the Packers this season and his move toward playing this weekend is a positive development for the Green Bay defense.

Defensive lineman Tyler Lancaster and fullback Danny Vitale were out sick on Thursday. Running back Dexter Williams returned to active duty after being sick on Wednesday and tight end Marcedes Lewis got a rest day.