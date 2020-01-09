Kyle Fuller replaces Jalen Ramsey in Pro Bowl

Getty Images

Pro Bowl replacements have started to filter out on Thursday and one of them will come in the NFC’s secondary.

Bears cornerback Kyle Fuller has been added to the roster. He takes the spot of Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey. Fuller also went to the Pro Bowl last year.

Fuller started every game for the Bears for the third straight year and the fourth time in the last five years. He had 82 tackles and three interceptions during the regular season.

Fuller is the fourth Bears player named to the Pro Bowl this year. Linebacker Khalil Mack, safety Eddie Jackson and kick returner Cordarrelle Patterson were initial selections for the game.