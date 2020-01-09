Larry David told the Jets to draft Lamar Jackson

Getty Images

George Constanza got hired by the Yankees by going against his every instinct, and doing the opposite.

If the Jets had done the same — or just listened to Larry David — they might have been in the playoffs.

During an appearance on The Michael Kay Show, the Seinfeld creator and Curb Your Enthusiasm star said he told then-Jets General Manager Mike Maccagnan he should have drafted Lamar Jackson in 2018.

“I did call Mike Maccagnan before the 2018 draft and I recommended that he draft Lamar Jackson. I have a witness. I have a witness,” David said. “He kind of gave me the most condescending, . . . I told him that. He kind of laughed at me.

“But who can blame him? No one thought Jackson was going to be anything.”

The Jets, of course, took Sam Darnold instead, but they weren’t the only ones skeptical of the Ravens quarterback and likely MVP.

David pointed out what has become clear about many quarterbacks, that the people paid to know them best often seem to be the most confused.

“No they don’t,” David said. “They really don’t — when you think about the fact that [former NFL executive] Bill Polian wanted to make Lamar Jackson a wide receiver, what does anyone know? They don’t know anything.”

The Jets may not be ready to make David a G.M. yet, but if they have an opening for assistant to the traveling secretary, it’s worth a call.