Mark Andrews, Mark Ingram listed as questionable

The Ravens issued their final injury report ahead of Saturday’s game against the Titans and it only features two players.

They’ve listed tight end Mark Andrews and running back Mark Ingram as questionable to play this weekend. Both players were limited in practice on Thursday.

For Andrews, that was simply a continuation of the way things have played out all week. He’s been dealing with an ankle injury, but there hasn’t been any sign that the team is worried about him being in the lineup.

The same can’t be said of Ingram. His calf injury kept him from practicing on Tuesday and Wednesday before returning to the field on Thursday. Head coach John Harbaugh said early in the week that we’d know Ingram’s status on Saturday and nothing’s changed about that outlook with the practice week in the books.