Mark Ingram back at Ravens practice

The Ravens feel like they’ll be alright offensively if Mark Ingram can’t play against the Titans on Saturday, but the outlook for having him may have brightened a bit on Saturday.

Ingram is on the practice field for Thursday’s session. Ingram did not take part in practice on Tuesday or Wednesday because of the calf injury he suffered in Week 16.

According to multiple reporters at the open portion of practice, Ingram was moving well as he ran around during a special teams period. The open portion closed before the team moved on to any other segments of the workout.

The team will issue injury designations later on Thursday. Given his lack of work earlier in the week, Ingram seems like a good bet for a questionable tag.