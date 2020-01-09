Mike Mularkey announces his retirement

Getty Images

The Falcons aren’t finished making changes to their coaching staff.

The team announced that longtime assistant Mike Mularkey was retiring from coaching.

The 58-year-old was their offensive coordinator from 2008-11, and came back as their tight ends coach last season.

“I’ve been blessed to do this for a long time and have a lot of great memories from the game I love,” Mularkey said. “I’ve also missed a lot of time with my family who I love and who has supported me so much throughout my career. I am looking forward to spending even more time with them and making even more memories.”

Mularkey was head coach of the Bills, Jaguars, and Titans, with a 36-53 record across those teams.

He played nine years in the league with the Vikings and Steelers.

The Falcons kept head coach Dan Quinn, but have adjusted around him, shuffling titles and personnel.