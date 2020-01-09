Patrick Mahomes, Deshaun Watson have been fans of each other for years

Getty Images

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson were both first-round draft picks in 2017, but their friendship goes back well before that.

As they prepare to face each other in the playoffs on Sunday, Mahomes and Watson talked this week about the mutual admiration they’ve had since college.

“If you’ve watched Deshaun since college, even since high school, they’re never out of a game. He’s someone who can make big plays happen no matter what the scenario is, and he’s going to fight until the end. And so you know that going into the game,” Mahomes said.

Watson said he enjoyed watching Mahomes when their teams met in the regular season and is looking forward to squaring off against him again on Sunday.

“It’s cool to see a friend of mine and a guy that’s playing the same position as me have so much success,” Watson said. “It’s going to be dope. We played earlier this year, it was a good game, went back and forth. It’s just two good teams going head to head and we’re just trying to be the best we can for our team and help our team win.”

With Tom Brady and Drew Brees eliminated in the wild card round, a major theme of the divisional round of the playoffs may be the emergence of great young quarterbacks. Mahomes vs. Watson is a great matchup, one we will see for the first time in the postseason — but likely not the last time in the postseason — on Sunday.