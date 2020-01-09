Patrick Mahomes, Deshaun Watson have been fans of each other for years

Posted by Michael David Smith on January 9, 2020, 9:19 AM EST
Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson were both first-round draft picks in 2017, but their friendship goes back well before that.

As they prepare to face each other in the playoffs on Sunday, Mahomes and Watson talked this week about the mutual admiration they’ve had since college.

“If you’ve watched Deshaun since college, even since high school, they’re never out of a game. He’s someone who can make big plays happen no matter what the scenario is, and he’s going to fight until the end. And so you know that going into the game,” Mahomes said.

Watson said he enjoyed watching Mahomes when their teams met in the regular season and is looking forward to squaring off against him again on Sunday.

“It’s cool to see a friend of mine and a guy that’s playing the same position as me have so much success,” Watson said. “It’s going to be dope. We played earlier this year, it was a good game, went back and forth. It’s just two good teams going head to head and we’re just trying to be the best we can for our team and help our team win.”

With Tom Brady and Drew Brees eliminated in the wild card round, a major theme of the divisional round of the playoffs may be the emergence of great young quarterbacks. Mahomes vs. Watson is a great matchup, one we will see for the first time in the postseason — but likely not the last time in the postseason — on Sunday.

13 responses to “Patrick Mahomes, Deshaun Watson have been fans of each other for years

  2. The NFL is in good hands for the next decade plus with these guys and other young QBs like them leading the way. Genuine, humble (at least in the public eye and really that’s all we can ask for these days) and talented as all hell.

  3. I kinda miss the 70s where players didn’t talk so glowingly about opposing players. Can you imagine Jack Tatum saying I’m a big fan of Lynn Swann, he’s the greatest. No…I’m gonna knock his block off.

  5. I’m definitely not disappointed in the direction the AFC is going with their QB’s. Replacing Brady, Manning Brees and Roethlisberger seemed impossible a few years ago. Now this new crop is making you forget and move on. Lots of exciting play coming up this next few weeks and hopefully the next decade.

    I could be mistaken but I took a lot of that as produced back in the 70’s. Animosity is something that sells with the american public. It sold back then and it sells now. Some TV networks wouldn’t even survive with out their produced/forced animosity. There are people that would rather two people scream or insult each other because it’s more captivating for them than seeing two people having a civilized conversation.

  10. I’m looking forward to watching all of these young QBs play. There’s a wave of rookies that could develop as well. I’m a defensive guy, but the QB does make a team fun to watch…. puts butts in the seats.

  12. I am so glad to see these two young QB’s playing well and having success while arrogant Baker Mayfield is stinking up the joint.
    I find it interesting that Mayfield — who has done nothing in the NFL except look terrible — has all these endorsements but you hardly see Mahomes, Watson, and Lamar Jackson. It just goes to show that the more arrogant and big-mouthed you are, the more the media loves you.

