Plenty of content is coming on Friday

PFT Live

In addition to the non-stop blurbs posted here throughout each and every day, weekday mornings and multiple afternoons per week result in audio and/or video content for your perusal. On Friday, things get a little convoluted.

On NBC Sports Radio, a brand-new edition of PFT Live debuts at 6:00 a.m. ET, with visits from Paul Allen of KFAN (voice of the Vikings), Tom Curran of NBC Sports Boston, and Darin Gantt of PFT. I guarantee that each of them will indeed appear, because they already have; the show is fully recorded and in the proverbial can, because I’m about to hop a plane to San Francisco for Friday and Saturday NBC duties.

So what will be on NBCSN tomorrow morning, you ask? At 7:00 a.m. ET (and again at 8:00 a.m. ET), we’ll play an edited-for-time (and to remove Simms’ curse words) version of the #PFTPM/Chris Simms Unbuttoned Joint Mega-Picks podcast, which was recorded earlier today, after we wrapped up Thursday’s PFT Live. Then, at 9:00 a.m. ET on NBCSN, Simms and I will be live for two hours from San Francisco, or wherever we are staying while out there.

Those live hours will also be broadcast on NBC Sports Radio, which means you’ll have five new hours of Friday morning content for PFT Live to consume and/or to ignore.