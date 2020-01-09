Raiders extend Denzelle Good

Getty Images

Raiders offensive lineman Denzelle Good had been slated to hit free agency in March, but he’ll be staying with the team for 2020.

Good tweeted, “See you in Vegas,” and it was later confirmed that Good and the Raiders have agreed to a one-year contract extension.

The 28-year-old Good originally entered the NFL as a seventh-round draft pick of the Colts out of Division II Mars Hill University, where he transferred after one year at North Carolina State. He played for the Colts from 2015 to 2018 before he was waived and claimed by the Raiders.

In 2019 Good played all 16 games for the Raiders, starting five. He played 33 percent of the Raiders’ offensive snaps and 15 percent of their special teams snaps.