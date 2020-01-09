Ravens were first team since 2011 Broncos to gain more running than passing

Getty Images

In today’s NFL, teams gain far more yards through the air than on the ground. But this season’s Ravens were unique.

The Ravens ran for 3,296 yards and passed for 3,225 yards. That made them the first team since the 2011 Broncos to gain more yards rushing than passing.

The last NFL team to gain more yards on the ground than through the air was the 2011 Broncos, who were led by Tim Tebow and gained 2,632 yards rushing and 2,434 yards passing.

Those Broncos ran the ball out of necessity because, well, Tebow wasn’t particularly good at passing the ball. The Ravens were actually quite efficient passing the ball, but they were one of the best running teams ever, and they had the lead most of the time and protected those leads by keeping the ball on the ground.