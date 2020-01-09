Report: Joe Judge is expected to talk to Freddie Kitchens about spot on staff

Getty Images

Joe Judge may have at least one assistant with NFL head coaching experience on his first Giants staff.

Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports that Judge is expected to speak with former Browns head coach Freddie Kitchens about being part of the team’s offensive staff. Judge and Kitchens were both on the coaching staff at Mississippi State early in their careers.

Kitchens was fired by the Browns after going 6-10 during his one year in the job. He was Cleveland’s offensive coordinator for the second half of the 2018 season and had previously been a position coach.

His time as a position coach included runs with running backs, quarterbacks and tight ends, so there are several spots he could wind up filling if he agrees to a spot on Judge’s staff.